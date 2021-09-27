5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Manila

The institute said the quake, which struck at 1.12 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 74 km, about 23 km northeast of Looc town, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manila, Sep 27 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Manila on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

It said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, can trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

The tremor was also felt in Metro Manila and other provinces south and north of the capital region, the institute added.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

