57-member Naval medical team deployed at PM Covid Care Hospital in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): To combat the current COVID-19 situation, a 57-member Naval medical team from the Western Naval Command has been deputed to the PM COVID Care Hospital at Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.



According to the Defence Ministry, the team consisting of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics and 20 supporting staff has been deputed to Ahmedabad on April 29.

The initial deployment of the team is for two months period, which would be extended if required.

The team will be deployed at the 'PM Cares COVID Hospital', a special hospital set up to manage the COVID crisis.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 14,327 new cases, 9,544 recoveries and 180 deaths on Thursday.

There are currently 1,37,794 active cases in the state. (ANI)

