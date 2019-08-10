57 people died in Kerala floods

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As many as 57 people have died due to floods and landslides in Kerala while over 1.65 lakh people have been evacuated so far.

According to official figures, the rain-related deaths in Kerala between August 8 and 10 is 57, while 1,65,519 people have been evacuated to 1,318 relief camps.

Earlier, the state government had informed on Friday that around 28 people have died and 27 others sustained injuries following incessant rains and overflowing of rivers in several parts of Kerala.Kerala and its neighbouring states are receiving relentless rains from the past few days. Several isolated pockets of the state have been submerged due to swelling of rivers.Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and the local police.The rescue operation teams were seen evacuating senior citizens, women, children, and others by carrying them either on their shoulders or palanquins through the debris of landslides and floodwater.As many as eight Engineer Task Force (ETF) teams have been deployed in various districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode to carry out rescue operations. (ANI)