57 youths went on valid visas to PoK, joined militant outfits: J&K DGP

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police said in a press conference in Rajouri district, "Of the 57, 17 youths returned along with weapons and got killed in encounters. 13 are still active here and 17 are living across, who are under constant watch of the J&K Police."

Jammu, Aug 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that 57 local youths went to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on valid visa documents, but joined militant outfits there.

The DGP said these youths crossed the LoC on valid documents and visas in 2017 and 2018.

"But instead of studying there, they joined militancy", he said.

The DGP said that because of the fact that youth who went to the other side of Kashmir on the pretext of studies and tourism later ended up in militancy, the visa procedure and security clearance has been made more strict.

About infiltration, he said so far 3 to 4 groups, including one in Bandipora and around three in the Rajouri-Poonch sector infiltrated into this side.

"Four militants who were killed in Bandipora had crossed over to this side through Machil and Gurez sectors while in Rajouri two militants were killed recently and there are apprehensions of the presence of two more", DGP said.

He said launch pads are full across the LoC and the security forces have strengthened the anti-infiltration grid both at the LoC and in hinterland to foil all infiltration attempts.

--IANS

sq/dpb