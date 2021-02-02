5,716 new corona cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (IANS) Kerala on Tuesday recorded 5,716 new coronavirus cases after tests on 52,940 samples even as 5,747 more patients recovered from the disease.

The state's test positivity rate on Tuesday was 10.80 per cent.

Ernakulam had the highest 755 new cases and Kasargod the lowest 83 cases. Sixteen more fatalities on Tuesday took the state's total COVID-19 deaths to 3,776.