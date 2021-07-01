573 recoveries, 298 new cases, 4 deaths in J&K

Officials said 102 cases and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 196 cases and two deaths from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar, July 1 (IANS) Recoveries continued to remain ahead of new cases in J&K on Thursday as 573 patients recovered while 298 new cases and 4 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

So far, 315,960 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 307,312 have recovered, while 4,327 have succumbed.

A total of 29 cases of black fungus have also been reported in J&K so far.

There are 4,321 active cases in J&K out of which 1,918 are from the Jammu division and 2,403 from the Kashmir division.

