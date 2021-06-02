576 Covid cases, 103 deaths in Delhi in 24 hrs

The city's positivity rate, the proportion of samples tested returning positive remained below 1 per cent (0.78 per cent) for the third consecutive day.

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Delhi reported 576 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 17, when the city had reported 536 coronavirus infections and 3 deaths in a day.

Delhi has been reporting below 100 deaths for the last three days. On Wednesday, the city reported as many as 103 deaths, taking the total deaths in the city so far to 24,402.

Delhi had reported 623 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday, similarly 648 new cases and 86 deaths were reported on Monday and 946 new infections and 78 deaths on Sunday.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the active Covid cases have reduced below 10k (9,364), of which 4,531 Covid infected people are in home isolation.

Delhi has been under strict lockdown since April 19 and with continuous decline in daily cases and positivity rate below 5 per cent from the last week, the government has re-opened construction and manufacturing units, while the lockdown restrictions have been extended till June 7.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, making an announcement for extension of lockdown in Delhi had stated that the National Capital will be unlocked phase-wise. The state administration will take further decision after reviewing the Covid situation of the city with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after this week.

