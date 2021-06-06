58 Covid-19 clusters reported in Bangkok

The Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Saturday that among the clusters are some of Bangkok's most popular shopping malls such as Siam Square, Siam Discovery and Siam Paragon where more than 100 case have been reported since April, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangkok, June 6 (IANS) Thailand's capital Bangkok reported a total of 58 Covid-19 clusters, which have been put on maximum surveillance, according to health authorities.

Thailand on Saturday reported 2,817 new Covid-19 cases and 36 fatalities, taking the total infection tally and death toll to 174,769 and 1,213, respectively, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

Of the new infections, 1,295 were confirmed at hospitals, 1,151 were found in communities and workplaces, 315 were confirmed via active testing at prisons and 56 were imported, he said.

Another batch of Sinovac vaccines donated by the Chinese government arrived in Thailand on Saturday.

To date, more than 4.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Thailand, as the country aims to inoculate as many as 70 per cent of its population by the end of this year.

