58 Covid deaths, over 6K new cases in Andhra

A total of 1,02,876 samples were tested during the period and of them, 6,770 were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 18,09,844.

Amaravati, June 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh has logged 6,770 new Covid cases and 58 deaths during the 24 hour period ending 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 11,940. According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Chittoor district accounted for 12 deaths during the 24-hour period.

Seven people each succumbed to the virus in East Godavari and West Godavari, followed by six in Srikakulam, four each in Visakhapatnam and Anantapur, three each in YSR Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram, and two each in Guntur, Kurnool, and Nellore districts.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari reported a maximum number of cases at 1,199. According to the bulletin, 968 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 765 in West Godavari, 530 in Anantapur, and 491 in Visakhapatnam.

With the testing of 1,02,876 samples, the authorities have so far conducted 2,04,50,982 tests so far.

The 24-hour period also saw 12,492 people recovering. With this, the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 17,12,267

The number of active cases stands at 85,637.

--IANS

ms/vd