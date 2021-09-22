5.8-magnitude quake hits Australia's Victoria: USGS

Sydney, Sep 22 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 38 km south of Mount Buller in Australia's state of Victoria on Tuesday night, the US Geological Survey said.

Geoscience Australia reported the earthquake occurred at 9:15 am on Wednesday and was 10-kilometers deep.

The epicentre, around Mansfield in Victoria's north-east, is about 130 km away from Australia's second largest city of Melbourne, Xinhua news agency reported.