5.8 magnitude quake hits Japan's Chiba

Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 07:25:07hrs
Tokyo [Japan], March 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off Chiba Prefecture of Japan on Sunday morning.

The temblor occurred at around 9:27 am (local time), with its epicenter at a latitude of 33.7 degrees north and a longitude of 140.5 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, Xinhua reported.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
Last week, a strong quake earthquake of 7.2-magnitude hit the coast of northeastern Japan at a depth of 60 km.
Japan lies along what is called the Pacific Ring of Fire, an imaginary horseshoe-shaped zone that follows the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many volcanic eruptions and quake occur. (ANI)

