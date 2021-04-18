  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 18th, 2021, 07:25:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Tokyo [Japan], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at 9:29 am local time (0029 GMT), with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.3 degrees north and a longitude of 141.9 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km.
The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features