58 new cases, 44 recover, no COVID-related death in J&K in 24 hrs

Jammu, Feb 22 (IANS) Another 58 COVID cases emerged in J&K on Monday while 44 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery with no COVID-related death reported from anywhere in the state during the last 24 hours.
An official bulletin said 58 tested positive, 11 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division while 44 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 1,25,925 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 123,236 have recovered while 1,954 have succumbed to the dreaded virus.
There are 735 active cases in J&K out of which 166 are from Jammu division and 569 are from Kashmir division.
