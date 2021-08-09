58 new Delta variant cases in Cambodia, total now 385

Laboratory testing conducted by the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia found the Delta variant on 51 local people, including four health workers, and seven labourers returning from neighbouring Thailand, the MoH said in a statement.

Phnom Penh, Aug 9 (IANS) Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced that another 58 new cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant were detected, taking the kingdom's total number of the such infections to 385.

The local infections were spotted in capital Phnom Penh and the provinces of Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Battambang, Kandal, Kampong Thom and Ratanakiri, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

MoH's Secretary Or Vandine called on people to be more cautious as the Delta variant spread much faster than previously circulating strains.

"Based on the above-mentioned results, the Delta variant has been spreading in our communities," she said in the statement.

"People who are required to undergo a quarantine must strictly abide by the rules in order to prevent large-scale community transmission."

The spokeswoman also advised citizens to continue following a guideline on three do's and three don'ts to stem the spread of Covid-19 and its variants.

The three do's are wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distancing of 1.5 metres; and the three don'ts are avoiding confined and enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and avoiding touching each other.

Till date, Cambodia has reported a total of 81,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,562 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/