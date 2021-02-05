58% of healthcare workers in Telangana take Covid vaccine

On the last day, only 35 per cent of the planned beneficiaries took the vaccine. Out of 15,245 private healthcare workers who were targetted to be covered on Friday, 5,388 came forward to get vaccinated.

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) The Covid vaccination drive for healthcare workers in Telangana concluded on Friday, with 58 per cent of the beneficiaries taking the jab since January 16 when the programme was launched.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivasa Rao said a total of 1,93,485 healthcare workers in both government and private institutions took the vaccine.

The authorities administered vaccines to healthcare workers at 183 places in 22 districts on Friday. Only one case of minor AEFI (adverse effect following immunisation) was reported.

Out of total 1,54,396 private healthcare workers in the state, 75,072 took the vaccine. Earlier, 1,09,161 government healthcare workers (both Central and state government) out of total 1,76,728 took the shot.

Rao announced that Covid vaccination for frontline workers such as police personnel, Municipal, Panchayat Raj and Revenue employees as well as personnel of central police forces will begin from Saturday. The Health Department has identified 1,88,402 beneficiaries in the state.

