58 people test COVID positive at Param Shantidham old age home in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, at least 58 people tested positive for COVID-19 at Panvel's Param Shantidham old age home in Maharashtra.



According to Commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation, apart from the positive cases, two people have died so far. However, 16 people requiring oxygen have been hospitalized here.

"58 people are COVID positive and two died. However, 16 people requiring oxygen have been hospitalized. Those isolated at old age home are being monitored," said the says Commissioner on Tuesday.

Maharashtra reported 58,924 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

