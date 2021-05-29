59% feel situation in J&K improved in last 2 years

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Over 59 per cent people from both rural and urban parts of the country agree that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved over the last two years, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

As per the ABP-C Voter survey, up to 66.8 per cent urban and 56.1 per cent rural respondents agree that there has been improvement in the situation in J&K in the last two years.