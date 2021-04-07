59 killed in 24 hours in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 7 (IANS) At least 59 people were killed in insurgent activities and clashes in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, a local independent war monitoring group said on Wednesday.

"Within the past 24 hours, our team has documented 59 deaths, including eight civilians, nine Afghan National Defense and Security Forces members, and 42 Taliban militants," Xinhua news agency quoted the group, Reduction in Violence (RiV), as saying in a statement.