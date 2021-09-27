5mn doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine administered in NZ

Till date, 5,020,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered in New Zealand, with 3,231,444 first doses and 1,789,456 second doses, Hipkins said in a statement.

Wellington, Sep 27 (IANS) New Zealand's Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that 5 million doses of the Pfizer jab have been administered in the country so far.

"The number of vaccines being given surged to more than 90,000 a day in late August and we are now steadily delivering around 50,000 doses every day," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

The 1 millionth dose milestone was reached three months ago, and the 3 millionth dose was administered a month ago.

In the past month, a further 2 million doses were given out, he said, adding the National Immunization Booking System has nearly 1.3 million future bookings at nearly 680 active vaccination sites around New Zealand.

"Our vaccination workforce is embracing innovative ways to ensure it's as easy and attractive as possible for people from all walks of life to get vaccinated," he said.

Hipkins said the country has plenty of vaccine supplies on hand with more than 1.3 million vaccine doses in stock currently and shipments arriving regularly.

"Being fully vaccinated gives people a high degree of protection against Delta infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death. A highly vaccinated population also gives us as a country more options for the future," he added.

According to Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, the goal is to vaccinate 90 per cent of New Zealand's 5 million population at the end of 2021.

--IANS

ksk/