5th anniversary of debut BLACKPINK to be in movie; Screening over 100 countries

Seoul [South Korea], June 16 (ANI/Global Economic): A movie produced to celebrate BLACKPINK's 5th anniversary of debut will be released in over 100 countries this summer.



According to the agency YG Entertainment on the 16th, 'BLACKPINK: The Movie' will be released in coming August at Korean cinema CGVs and over100 countries around the world.

'BLACKPINK: The Movie', which will be released celebrating BLACKPINK's debut date (August 8), will show various content including 'A room of memory' that shares memories of five years from debut, four members' image cuts and special interviews.

There are also re-edited hit song performances in the movie. YG reported that 5 songs' performances of ' THE SHOW ', which was held online last January, and 'In Your Area concert' held in 2018 are added in the movie to bring a vivid experience to the audience as if they were in a real concert hall.

At CGV, the movie will be screened with various formats, including 'Screen X' using three screens on the walls, '4DX' that can experience the real sound of the concert and '4DX Screen' which combines those two cinema's advantages, to engage audience's emotions.

'BLACKPINK: The Movie' is part of the '4+1 Projects' to celebrate 5th anniversary of debut. The agency announced the start of the project the previous day by releasing related posters.

BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single 'Square One' featuring 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah.'

BLACKPINK had been a big issue with their debut, released megahit songs such as 'As if it's your last', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'Kill This Love', 'How You Like That' and 'Lovesick Girls', and has become global K-pop top-star. (ANI/Global Economic)

