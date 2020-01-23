5th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award to be held on Jan 222

<br>This award is especially given to translators who have made a special contribution in the field of literary prosperity through continuous writing and translation. It aims to not only creates a public platform for the translators and writers, but also provides an opportunity for the winner to showcase their work to a larger audience.<br> <br>The award includes prize money of Rs. one lakh rupees and the winner is conferred with Vani Foundation's mark of honour. Arun Maheshwari, Director of Vani Foundation, along with the jury members said, " In today's time, the give and take between different Indian languages is the stepping stone for progress of India." The jury for the award comprises Namita Gokhale founder and co-director of Jaipur Literature Festival, Neeta Gupta, Director of Jaipur BookMark and Sundeep Bhutoria, a cultural critic.<br> <br>In 2016, the first Vani foundation 'Distinguished Translator Award' was presented to Malayalam poet Attoor Ravi Varma.

(Sukant Deepak can be contacted at sukant.d@ians.in)