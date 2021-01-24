6 charged under NSA over illicit liquor trade in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 24 (IANS) In the wake of a hooch tragedy in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, authorities have cracked the whip against those involved in illegal liquor trade in Bhopal and booked six persons under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The action by District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Lavania came under Sections 34 (1) and (2) of the Excise Act, 1915, after police seized illegal liquor from these persons.