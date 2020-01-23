6 children injured in school bus accident

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) A school bus on Thursday collided with a cluster bus in Narayana area injuring six students, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 7.10 a.m. on Thursday regarding the accident.

The injured students were shifted to the Kapoor hospital with the help of public.

"A fire call was received that a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Narayana area near fire station. Around six school children got injured. More details awaited," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

nks/rt/dpb