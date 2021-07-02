6 coastal Andhra districts received deficit rainfall in June

According to a Met official, deficit districts include East Godavari (107.7 mm), Nellore (32.7 mm), Prakasam (44.2 mm) and Srikakulam (115.5 mm).

Amaravati, July 2 (IANS) Six coastal Andhra Pradesh districts received deficit rainfall in June, while all Rayalaseema districts got excess rainfall.

Vizianagaram (107.9 mm), West Godavari (99 mm) and Yanam (94.8 mm) also received deficit rainfall in the month.

Only Guntur (118 mm) and Krishna (154.1 mm) were the exceptions in coastal Andhra with excess rainfall while it was normal for Visakhapatnam with 120.2 mm rainfall.

For a change in Rayalaseema, Anantapur (113.5 mm) and Kadapa (126.5 mm) districts registered more than excess rainfall while Chittoor (107.2 mm) and Kurnool (112.4 mm) logged excess rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh, as a whole, recorded normal rainfall at 101.6 mm in June.

Meanwhile, the Met official said westerlies and south westerly winds are currently prevailing over the southern state.

Over the next four days, the Met department forecast thunderstorms with lightning likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal AP, south coastal AP, Rayalaseema, and Yanam.

"Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Saturday, the official said.

On Friday, several places in West Godavari district witnessed rainfall in the morning, especially Bhimavaram and vicinity. However, it did not rain again but remained cloudy.

--IANS

sth/vd