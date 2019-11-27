6 convicted in ISIS Omar al-Hindi case

Ernakulam, Nov 27 (IANS) A special NIA court in Kerala's Ernakulam has convicted six accused in the ISIS Omar al-Hindi case.

The court convicted Manseed Muhmood alias Omar al-Hindi of Kannur district, Swalih Mohammed of Thrissur district, Rashid Ali of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Ramshad N.K. of Kozhikode district, Safvan P. of Malappuram district, and Moinudheen P.K. of Kasaragod district.

Another accused Jasim N.K. of Kozhikode was acquitted of the charges.

The case was registered suo-motu by NIA, based on credible information regarding the conspiracy and the consequent formation of the ISIS-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL in August, 2016, by the accused persons and their associates.

