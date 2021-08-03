6 Covid hotspots in Gurugram leave health dept worried

According to a health department report, in July, 210 patients were infected by the virus in the district. More than half of these patients were from six areas, which remain the hotspots of Covid infection in Gurugram.

Gurugram, Aug 3 (IANS) Despite the Gurugram district health department repeatedly appealing to the people to strictly follow the Covid protocols, people are still being careless, leading to six locations in the city now reporting more Covid cases.

These hotspot areas include Tigra, Wazirabad, Sukhrali, Chandralok, Chauma and Badshahpur.

According to the report, in July, 36 infected patients were found from the Tigra area, 22 from the Chandralok area, and 20 from Wazirabad.

Apart from this, 12 Covid patients each were found in Badshahpur, Chauma and Sukhrali.

The health officials said that the reason behind more infections in these areas is the greater number of migrants.

Apart from this, a large number of people also live on rent in these six areas, including those working in multinational companies and factories.

"The health department has increased monitoring in these six areas that have become hotspots of Covid-19. Camps are being organised there for regular Covid check-ups," said MP Singh, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Gurugram .

However, while six hotspot areas remain a headache for the health department, there are seven areas in the district where not a single person has been infected with the virus in July. These areas include Sohna, Mandpura, Manesar, Khandsa, Gurugram village and Helimandi.

