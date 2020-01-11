6 dead, 4 injured in blast at AIMS Oxygen Pvt Ltd in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Residential Deputy Collector, DR Patel on Saturday said that 6 people had lost their lives in the blast which took place at the premises of a private company in the Vadodara district.



The blast which occurred at AIMS Oxygen Private Limited, earlier today, had taken place while filling up of a cylinder in the company according to the official.

"6 people have lost their lives and 4 people are admitted to hospital after the blast at the AIMS Oxygen Private Limited," Patel told reporters here.

"The blast had occurred during the filling up of a cylinder in the company premises in the Gavasad village. A team of police, firefighters and others from the administration had reached the spot after the blast," he added.

Patel said that officials of the Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) and Industrial Safety Department are present at the site to conduct an investigation following which necessary action will be taken.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

