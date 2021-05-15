6 dead, 218 injured after tornado hits Wuhan

Wuhan, May 15 (IANS) Six people were killed and 218 others injured after a tornado hit Wuhan city, the capital of China's Hubei province, government sources said on Saturday.

The tornado, packing winds of 23.9 metres per second, ripped through the Caidian District at 8.39 p.m. Friday, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees, reports Xinhua news agency.