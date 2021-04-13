  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 6 dead, 3 injured in south China traffic accident

6 dead, 3 injured in south China traffic accident

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Apr 13th, 2021, 14:25:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Nanning [China], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Six people were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident in the city of Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.

The accident happened at around 6:55 am when a heavy truck suddenly lost control, ran off the road and crashed into a villager and a van carrying eight people.
The injured are receiving treatment in hospital. Drunk driving was ruled out after a preliminary investigation, and further investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features