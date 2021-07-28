6 dead, 40 missing in J&K's Kishtwar cloudburst (Ld)

Jammu, July 28 (IANS) Six people died, five were injured and 30 to 40 went missing on Wednesday when a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Shafqat Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar told reporters that six bodies have been recovered while five were rescued in an injured condition after flash floods were triggered by cloudburst that hit Honzan village in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.