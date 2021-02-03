6 detained with arms, ammunition in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Kokrajhar police on Tuesday detained six people allegedly with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.



The police has claimed to have recovered five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, one HK 33E Rifle, one UBGL with 11 shells, eight Chinese hand grenades and 300 AK 56 ammunition.

