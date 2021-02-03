  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 6 detained with arms, ammunition in Assam's Kokrajhar

6 detained with arms, ammunition in Assam's Kokrajhar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021, 08:50:12hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Recovered arms and ammunition by Assam Police

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Kokrajhar police on Tuesday detained six people allegedly with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

The police has claimed to have recovered five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, one HK 33E Rifle, one UBGL with 11 shells, eight Chinese hand grenades and 300 AK 56 ammunition.
"Kokrajhar Police recovered Five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, One HK 33E Rifle, One UBGL with 11 shells, Eight Chinese Hand Grenade and AK 56 ammunition 300. Six persons have been detained," the Assam police tweeted. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features