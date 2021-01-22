6 die in illegal coal mine in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 22 (ANI): At least six people were killed in an accident at a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district, said Meghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui on Friday adding that the incident has happened "when mining was taking place illegally."



"Police went to mines for the investigation of a case. They found six persons have died. Police could not ascertain the cause of death as there was no one to ask. Prima facie seems that there was an accident due to some defects in a crane," Rymbui said while speaking to the media.

The Minister said that he did not have to order any inquiry as police personnel are probing the incident.

"Accidents can happen anytime anywhere. This has happened when mining was taking place illegally. The law will now take its own course. I did not have to order any inquiry. Police personnel are probing and will present findings," he added. (ANI)





