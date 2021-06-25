6 die in UP as car falls into ditch

Lucknow, June 25 (IANS) Six people, including two minors were killed after a car carrying them crashed in Balrampur district on Friday.

The police said that the car, travelling at a high speed, turned turtle and fell into a ditch after colliding head on with a bike.

The incident took place in Shivanagar. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kumar, 39, Snehlata, 36, Utkarsh, 12, Niki, 14, Shatrughan, 50, and Saumya, 18.