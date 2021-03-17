6 each from JD-U, BJP nominated as MLCs in Bihar

Patna, March 18 (IANS) Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Wednesday nominated 12 MLCs from JD-U and BJP from his own quota. This includes six leaders from the JD-U and six from the BJP, with Upendra Kushwaha being the most surprise pick, barely 72 hours after joining the JD-U.

Sources said that Kushwaha is also a front-runner to get a place in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.