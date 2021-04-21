6 held for black-marketing Remsdesivir injections in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Six accused, including a medical store operator, were arrested in Rajasthan for black marketing Remdesivir injections, much in demand during the second wave of Covid-19, after raids at 48 places across the state, police said on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajaypal Lamba and DCP, Crime, Digant Anand, police had raided 48 places. "When the team reached Samarth Medical Store and asked for injection, owner Jaiprakash Verma said that the injection will cost Rs 15,000 each. Dalveer Singh brought two injections and gave them to Verma," the officials said.