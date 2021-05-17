6 held in Assam for using Indian flag as table cloth

Guwahati, May 17 (IANS) Six persons have been arrested in Assam's Bongaigaon district for disrespecting the Indian national flag by using the Tricolour as a dining cloth on the occasion of Eid on Friday, the police said on Monday.

A police officer in Guwahati said the six detainees of Tengnamari village dishonoured the Indian national flag by using it on the dining table on Friday in the house of one Rejina Parvin Sultana.