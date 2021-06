Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Mumbai Police has arrested six accused in a case of gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in the city.

The incident took place on June 3 in the Malvani area of Mumbai, police said on Friday.



The police said that on the basis of the statement of the girl, a case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. (ANI)