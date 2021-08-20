6 held with 50 kg marijuana in Jharkhand

"There was information that a big consignment of marijuana was coming towards Jharkhand from Odisha. We spotted a Swift Dzire car and arrested six people along with the marijuana. The market value of the seized drug is Rs 25 lakh," said Shams Tabrez, SP, Simdega.

Ranchi, Aug 20 (IANS) Six persons have been arrested along with 50 kg of marijuana in Jharkhand's Simdega district.

During interrogation, the arrested persons told the police that the contraband was to be delivered at Koderma district in Jharkhand.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sudhakar Naik, Clayment Nayak, Deepak Behra, Pankaj Nayak, Ajay Nayak and Pradeep Das. Except Pradeep, all the others belong to Gajjpati district in Odisha. Pradeep is from Sundargarh in Odisha.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had brought the marijuana from Gajpati district to Rourkela by bus. From there they had hired a car and were going to Koderma to deliver the consignment.

