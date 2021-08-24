6, including 5 kids, die from mysterious fever in UP

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 24 (IANS) A mysterious fever has claimed six lives, including five children, in the Konh village in Mathura in the past one week.

Nearly 80 persons have been admitted to various hospitals in Mathura, Agra and also in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

According to the health department officials, two children Sevak, 9, and Honey, 6, died in the hospital during treatment on Monday.