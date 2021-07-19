6 injured after truck overturns, falls on van in Delhi's Wazirabad area

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday informed that six people got injured and were taken to a hospital after a truck overturned and fell on a van in the Wazirabad area.



"Six people injured and taken to a hospital after a truck overturned and fell on a van in Wazirabad area earlier this morning," Delhi Police informed.

Treatment of the injured people is underway.

It is important to mention here that several parts of Delhi received incessant rainfall on Monday morning.

The vehicular movement was affected in several parts, while roads were waterlogged at various places in Delhi. (ANI)

