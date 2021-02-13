6 injured in explosion near presidential palace in Somalia's Mogadishu: Report

Mogadishu [Somalia], February 13 (ANI): At least six people suffered injuries after an explosion close to the presidential palace in Somalia's Mogadishu on Saturday morning, Sputnik reported citing government spokesperson.



The blast hit the Sayidka junction on the main road towards the palace. The explosion occurred at 9 am (local time) and was followed by gunfire.

According to the government spokesman, the security forces had thwarted a "potentially massive suicide attack" near the Sayidka junction after the perpetrator ignored orders to stop at the Dabka checkpoint.

"Soldiers fired at the car before the blast went off. The damage was minimized. 6 people injured," Moalimuu tweeted, adding that the attacker was confirmed dead.

Local media outlets reported that seven people were wounded and the death toll is likely to increase.

Mogadishu is regularly targeted with attacks by the Al-Qaeda linked Al Shabaab terror group. (ANI)

