6 injured in huge fire at Iran's alcohol production factory

The fire was reported around 06:00 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) in the industrial park of Shokuhiyeh, located 20 km from Qom, according to a local fire department spokesperson.

Tehran, May 2 (IANS) A big fire broke out on Sunday morning in an industrial alcohol production plant near the central Iranian city of Qom, injuring six, a media report said.

More than 100 firefighters were immediately deployed to extinguish the fire, preventing it from reaching the tanks of alcohol and other flammable items, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Six people were injured in the fire, including two severely injured firemen and four other people who sustained superficial wounds, a spokesperson of the emergency services said.

An emergency has been declared in the area and all relevant local organizations have been mobilized to control the fire, including Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Tasnim reported.

--IANS

int/rs