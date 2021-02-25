6 killed, 19 injured in firecracker plant blaze near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Six people were killed and more than 19 people injured in a fire that broke out a firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Thursday, Joint Director of Health Services, Virudhunagar said.



According to locals, a loud noise was heard at the factory at around 4.30 pm today after which which fire engines from Vembakkottai, Sattur and Sivakasi were rushed to the spot.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital here.

Viruthunagar district collector said: "It is possible that the blaze could have been due to the high temperature due to the impact of the sun."

The firecracker factory is owned by one, Thangaraj Pandian in Kalaiyarkurici village near Sivakasi. More than 50 people work here. The plant is licensed to manufacture crackers.

On February 2, over 20 people had died and around 30 injured in a major explosion in a fireworks unit at Acchankulam village near Sattur in this district. (ANI)

