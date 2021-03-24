6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Pakistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Six people were killed and three others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Wednesday.



The accident happened in the Mastung area of the province when the van carrying about a dozen passengers hit into the truck coming from the opposite direction, Xinhua reported citing an official.

The deceased including two women, were members of the same family, whereas the injured were also their close relatives, the reports said.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them is in critical condition.

Road accidents are frequent in Balochistan mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles and roads. (ANI)

