6 killed after roadside bomb hits bus in Kabul

"The initial information found six civilians were killed and seven others wounded. The number of casualties may change," said Hamid Roshan from the ministry.

Kabul, June 2 (IANS) At least six civilians were killed and seven others wounded in a bomb attack targeting a bus in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan Tuesday evening, the latest in a string of bomb blasts in the city, an Interior Ministry official confirmed.

The incident occurred near a bus stop in Masjed-e-Halebid area in Police District 3 roughly at 7:15 p.m. local time, the Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

Initial investigation showed that it was a remote control blast, said the official.

Local residents told local media that the blast was followed by another explosion in the same district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Over the past years, the capital city was hit by series of terror attacks staged by militants from the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) group opposing the government.

