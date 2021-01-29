6 killed in auto-truck collision in Telangana's Mahabubabad

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 29th, 2021, 19:16:35hrs
Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], January 29 (ANI): As many as six people were killed on Friday after an auto collided with a truck in Marrimitta village of Telangana's Mahabubabad district.

According to the police, the bodies of deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination to a nearby hospital.
"A case is being registered in the local police station," informed police adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He also conveyed his condolences to bereaved families. (ANI)

