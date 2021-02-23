6 killed in car-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh

The accident happened on Monday evening. According to the information received from the police control room, the car travelling at a high speed, rammed into the stationary dumper truck at the roadside near the Niranjanpur Chauraha of the Lasudia police station area.

Four youths died on the spot while two others were taken to the M.Y. hospital in a critical condition where they eventually died.

The car was coming from Dewas and was heading towards Indore. The front of the car had completely penetrated into the dumper truck.

According to the police, the bodies and the injured were retrieved from the car by breaking open its doors. Some of the bodies were badly mangled.

