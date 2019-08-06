6 killed in Delhi fire, Kejriwal announces solatium (LEAD)

Kejriwal said the cause of fire and lapses, if any, would be investigated. "Shocked to know about the loss of lives. The Delhi government will provide all help to affected families. Cause of fire will be probed," Kejriwal tweeted.

He also visited fire victims in hospital and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for each.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also met the victims at the Holy Family Hospital and extended his condolences to families of the deceased.

He asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Police to take action against developers of the building in a congested area without any access to emergency services.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze started at 2.21 a.m. in a four-storey building near the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Among the injured were people who tried to jump out to safety. The fire service received information around 2.30 a.m. and rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. "The fire which was doused by 5.25 a.m.," said Atul Garg, Delhi fire chief. The deceased have been identified as Zoha (34), Nagmi (30), Arbaaz (6), Amna (8) and Zikra (8). Their bodies have been kept at the AIIMS. The sixth body is yet to be identified and has been kept at the Safdarjung Hospital. Among the injured are Athar (36), Faiz (20), Farukh, Adeeba (20), Saima (24), Shabha Bhatt (45), Rehan (9), Shabana (30) and Umar (30). Four fire fighters -- Tarachand (59), Mohan Lal (40), Dilbagh (39) and Ram Niwas (44) -- were also injured during the operation to rescue residents trapped in the building. According to officials, prima facie it seems short circuit due to over consumption of power caused the fire. "The street was full of smoke. I was on the first floor of the building. People on the third and fourth floors were shouting for help," said Junaid (27), who escaped the fire. People panicked and jumped from their houses to save their lives, he added. Seven cars and 19 motorcycles were also destroyed in the fire.