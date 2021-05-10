6 killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

Polic spokesman Sadik Aden Ali said that Ahmed Bashane, Waberi district police commander, and Abdi Basid, deputy commander of Waliyow Adde police division, were among those who died in the attack on Sunday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mogadishu, May 10 (IANS) At least six people, including two senior police officers, were killed and six others injured in a suicide bombing at a police station in Mogadishu's Waberi district, Somalian authorities have confirmed.

"We can confirm that the suicide bomb attack killed six people comprising two senior police officers, three soldiers and a civilian and injured six others this," Ali said.

Independent sources said the death toll could rise since the blast was huge and there were many civilians around the place at the time of the attack.

Abdikadir Abdirrahman Haji Aden, director of Amin Ambulance, told Xinhua over phone that their team saw four bodies and took three injured people to the hospital.

Witnesses reported that the bombing caused panic among the residents.

The attack took place amid tight security in Mogadishu as the police have erected additional checkpoints in the Somalian capital to ensure safety of the residents who are observing the holy month of Ramadan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack.

