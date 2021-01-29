6 killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Six persons were killed when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding truck in Telangana's Mahabubabad district on Friday, the police said. The deceased include three women who were on their way to Warangal to shop for a marriage.

The accident occurred near Marrimitta in Guduru mandal of Mahabubabad district. According to eye witnesses, the truck being driven at a high speed crushed the three-wheeler.